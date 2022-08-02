(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is sure to feature some impressive cameras, as usual, but one tipster reckons they might already know the model.

The ever-present Ice Universe claims the upcoming flagship might feature a yet-to-be-announced sensor that sits between the 200MP HP1 and HP2.

200MP family

HP1 and HP3 are released, where has HP2 gone, should it be reserved for the S23 Ultra?

HP1 0.64μm

HP2 0.60μm ？

HP3 0.56μm

There seems to be a pattern. pic.twitter.com/JxHjdPwnNQ — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 1, 2022

It's speculated that since the Isocell HP1 and HP3 have 0.64μm and 0.56μm sized pixels, the HP2 will likely find itself in the middle with 0.60μm.

Extrapolating further, the HP3 is 1/1.4-inch in size, while the HP1 is 1/1.22-inch - we might expect that the sensor size falls in between these two figures as well.

Whether any of this proves accurate remains to be seen, but we certainly wouldn't be surprised to see an increase to the already impressive 108MP resolution offered by the S22 Ultra.

Elsewhere, rumours point to the S23 lineup using Snapdragon processors and benefiting from an improved selfie camera.

To find out more, unfortunately, we'll have to wait and see.

Writing by Luke Baker.