(Pocket-lint) - A couple of fresh leaks have given us a glimpse into the colour options and accessories for the Galaxy Z Flip 4, which is expected to be announced at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

From the looks of things, you'll be able to choose four primary colour options as well as a Bespoke edition, which will allow for up to 71 colour combinations.

The standard colour variants will be blue, bora purple, graphite and pink gold. However, the Bespoke edition will allow you to craft your own mixture of these colours, as well as some additional options.

The frame of the phone will be available in three colours, black, silver and gold. While the top and bottom of the chassis will also be available in green, navy, red, yellow and white.

The news comes after Samsung's UK insurance website listed all the possible variations, but it appears to have since been removed.

It's great news for people who like a customised look, and the fun doesn't end there, either.

A separate leak came courtesy of an online retailer, that accidentally listed some protective cases early. These, too, have now been removed.

The listings included two case designs for the Z Flip 4 - a leather case with a pull through-strap, adorably called the Galaxy Flap, and a clear transparent cover with a ring, very similar to the case available for the Z Flip 3.

The listing also included a case for Z Fold 4, with a built-in kickstand, as well as a one-piece screen protector.

