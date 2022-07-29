(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 alongside the Watch 5 smartwatches on 10 August but the latest report has left very little to the imagination.

We've already seen the Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro leak in images, showing the devices off from multiple angles and now it's the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4's turn.

Evan Blass - who has a very solid track record - has posted multiple images of both foldables on 91Mobiles, revealing almost every angle and the multiple colours expected for the devices.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 have more angular edges than their predecessors, but otherwise, they offer similar designs to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3, respectively.

Specific details like display sizes and what megapixels the cameras offer can't be seen in the images of course, so there will still be some surprises come launch day, but it certainly won't be on the design front.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to have a 6.19-inch external display and a 7.56-inch internal display when unfolded, while the Z Flip 4 is expected to have a 6.7-inch internal display and a 2-inch external display. Both are expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

You can read how the two handsets are expected to compare in our separate feature, and we also have features covering the rumours of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the rumours of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 so you can get up to speed before they launch.

