Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 press renders reveal full design

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will hold its next Galaxy Unpacked event on 10 August where the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 models are all expected to be unveiled.

We've heard - and seen - plenty about the various devices, but the latest leak on the horizontally-folding Galaxy Flip 4 is giving us a clear look at the design from all angles.

In a collaboration with leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks), Giznext has published a number of press renders showing off the Galaxy Z Flip and its colours. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears to offer a very similar clamshell design to its predecessor - the Galaxy Z Flip 3 - but it has squarer edges and a new camera module, it is claimed.

It was previously claimed the Galaxy Z Flip 4 would offer a larger outer display, but this can't be confirmed from the images. Instead, we can see the volume rocker and another button on the right edge, SIM tray on the left and USB-C at the bottom.

There are four colours shown, which are said to be called Graphite, Pink Gold, Bora Purple, and Blue.

Past rumours have suggested the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and three storage models are expected, ranging from 128GB to 512GB, all with 8GB of RAM.

For now, nothing is confirmed, though we do know we will hear more on 10 August. You can read all the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in our separate feature in the meantime.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.