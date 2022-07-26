Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price leaked

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is increasingly confident in the foldable future of smartphones, and we're expecting the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 to be announced very soon.

One thing we've been less certain of, though, is how much the new devices will cost.

There were rumours circulating that Samsung plans to introduce a cheaper foldable, but we expect its flagship Z series to maintain its higher price point.

Now, after a European retailer accidentally listed the Z Fold 4 early, we have a much better idea of what to expect.

The 256GB model was listed at the unusual price of €1,863.89 alongside the 512GB version at €1,981.89.

This pricing doesn't conform to the usual Samsung MSRP format, so more realistically, we expect MSRPs of €1,849 and €1,999 respectively.

Compared with the Z Fold 3, this equates to a €50 increase in price for the 256GB model, while the 512GB gets a €100 increase.

Given the ongoing component shortages and increased logistics costs that manufacturers are facing, we wouldn't be too surprised if it turns out to be true.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Processor alongside a 4,400 mAh battery with 25W charging.

It'll have a 7.6-inch foldable inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED for its secondary screen.

Whatever the case may be, we'll find out soon enough. Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event is set for 10 August 2022 and the teasers all but guarantee that we're in for some new foldables.

Writing by Luke Baker.