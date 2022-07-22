Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 price leak shows it won't be cheaper

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will reveal its next Galaxy Z foldable devices during its an event on 10 August with the Z Flip 4 and the Z Fold 4 both expected, alongside the Galaxy Watch 5 models.

We've heard plenty of rumours about both devices over the last couple of months but the latest leak reveals the price of the Z Flip 4 and it looks like it will be more expensive than its predecessor.

According to a leaker called Sudanshu (via PriceBaba), the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start at €1080 (around £920) for the 128GB model, while the 256GB model will cost €1160 (around £980) in Europe. The top model that is expected to have 512GB of storage - a new option for this device - is said to cost €1280 (around £1100).

By comparison, the base Galaxy Z Flip 3 model starts at €1049 so there's a slight jump for the new model, even if not huge. It's worth noting that while there appears to be a jump in the price for Europe, the conversion price for the UK would suggest the Z Flip 4 will be cheaper. We don't expect that to be the case though, with the £949 starting price - or higher - more likely.

Of course, these prices haven't been confirmed yet, nor will they be until the Z Flip 4 is announced officially on 10 August. It's expected that the Z Flip 4 will retain a similiar design to its predecessor, with the potential of a larger cover display. You can read all the rumours surrounding the Z Flip 4 in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.