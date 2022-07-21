This is how many folding phones Samsung has actually sold

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has certainly been leading the charge in folding phones. Having launched the Galaxy Fold in 2019, the company followed up with the Galaxy Z Flip in 2020, before updating to the second-gen Z Fold 2 in late-2020 and again in 2021.

As a company it is dominating the folding phone market, with the likes of the Moto Razr struggling to find form, Huawei falling from favour, and others a couple of steps behind.

But how many folding phones has Samsung actually sold?

Well, thanks to an editorial from Dr TM Roh, president and head of MX Business at Samsung, we now know that in 2021, Samsung sold almost 10 million folding phones.

We also know that this is a 300 per cent increase on 2020, suggesting that Samsung sold about 3.3 million folding phones in 2020. Remember, that's the year that saw the introduction of the Flip alongside the updated Fold.

Taking this a little further, we're treated to a little more detail and it's time for some high school maths. Samsung goes on to say that in 2021, 70 per cent of Galaxy foldable buyers went for the Galaxy Z Flip, leaving just 30 per cent buying the larger Galaxy Z Fold.

Applying that to the almost 10 million devices, you neatly get approximately 7 million Galaxy Z Flip sales and approximately 3 million Galaxy Z Fold sales in 2021.

The Galaxy Z Flip is likely to be the more popular device for a number of reasons. First and foremost, it's cheaper, so more accessible to more buyers.

Secondly, it's what people expected from a folding phone: it gets smaller, rather than getting larger. While the Galaxy Z Fold is pitched as something that gives you access to a bigger display so you can be more productive, there's no shortage of people calling it a folding tablet.

The Z Flip on the other hand has retro appeal, reminding people of folding phones of the past, while closing up so you can easily slip it onto a bag or pocket.

These details come as we approach the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, with Samsung looking to grow the foldable market with its fourth-gen devices.

That Galaxy Unpacked launch event is scheduled for 10 August when we'll see whether Samsung has done enough to push that sales increase even further.

Writing by Chris Hall.