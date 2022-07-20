First Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 press shots leak

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has confirmed it will hold an event on 10 August where it is expected to announce the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Watch 5 models.

The company only announced the event officially on 19 July, though the date had leaked prior to that and the leaks are showing no signs of slowing down.

Evan Blass - who has an excellent track record - has published a couple of shots of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4, revealing what we can expect from the new folding smartphones.

While not a great deal appears to be changing, the buttons on both models appear to be more prominent and the frames appear more angular. The colour offerings of both models can also been seen in the images.

The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to look similar to its predecessor, offering a bookstyle design. There was talk of a built-in S Pen, though the image from Blass of this device don't confirm or deny that rumour.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 meanwhile, is also expected to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, with a horizontal fold. It has been said it might come with a larger outer display though again, the image from Blass doesn't confirm or deny this at the moment.

For now, nothing is official, except for the date of the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked. You can read all the rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in our separate features though.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.