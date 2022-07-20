Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

It's official! Samsung's next event is set for 10 August and foldables are the focus

- New Galaxy Watches also incoming?

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung recently shared a puzzle that suggested it was about to announce an event, and now the company has confirmed it will indeed hold a Galaxy Unpacked event in August.

The event, which will start at 9am ET on 10 August 2022, will be live-streamed on Samsung.com. Pocket-lint plans to cover the event and report the latest.

Samsung released an invite teaser that strongly indicates foldables will be a huge focus at the event. Right smack-dab in the center of the invite is a partially folded Galaxy Z Flip-shaped device. Perhaps it's the Galaxy Z Flip 4?

Either way, one can assume Samsung will use the show to announce new foldables -- maybe even the successors to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is rumoured to be getting a slight update, as it could have the same shape, rear dual cameras, and side power button/fingerprint sensor as the Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, is expected to have an updated design and a different rear camera setup.

Both of these devices are widely tipped to appear at Samsung's next event. 

New Galaxy Watches are also likely on deck, as Samsung’s pre-preorder promotion mentions discounts for a watch as well as earbuds, too. 

Writing by Maggie Tillman.