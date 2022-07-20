(Pocket-lint) - Samsung recently shared a puzzle that suggested it was about to announce an event, and now the company has confirmed it will indeed hold a Galaxy Unpacked event in August.

The event, which will start at 9am ET on 10 August 2022, will be live-streamed on Samsung.com. Pocket-lint plans to cover the event and report the latest.

Samsung released an invite teaser that strongly indicates foldables will be a huge focus at the event. Right smack-dab in the center of the invite is a partially folded Galaxy Z Flip-shaped device. Perhaps it's the Galaxy Z Flip 4?

Either way, one can assume Samsung will use the show to announce new foldables -- maybe even the successors to last year's Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Fold 3.

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is rumoured to be getting a slight update, as it could have the same shape, rear dual cameras, and side power button/fingerprint sensor as the Flip 3. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, on the other hand, is expected to have an updated design and a different rear camera setup.

Both of these devices are widely tipped to appear at Samsung's next event.

New Galaxy Watches are also likely on deck, as Samsung’s pre-preorder promotion mentions discounts for a watch as well as earbuds, too.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.