Samsung confirms Fold 4 / Flip 4 event in cryptic tweet

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has confirmed the date of its next Unpacked event, where it is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, Galaxy Watch 5 and Buds 2 Pro.

However, if you thought it'd be simple, think again. The Korean tech giant posted the date in a cryptic message on Twitter that required decoding.

We have a secret to tell you. #SamsungUnpacked — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) July 18, 2022

A sequence of three images give you the encoded message, a decoder list, and the answer to be decoded.

You can do it yourself using the tweet above, or just look below for the actual date (we've done it for you).

Ready?...

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held on "08 10 22", as per a US calendar format. So that's 10 August 2022, the date that has leaked several times recently.

It is fully expected that Samsung will debut its two new foldable devices - the Fold 4 and Flip 4 - plus the Galaxy Watch 5 featuring the latest Wear OS. The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro have also been heavily leaked in the last few weeks.

We'll be covering the Galaxy Unpacked event in depth as it occurs in a couple of weeks.

Writing by Rik Henderson.