(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will host its next Galaxy Unpacked event on 10 August 2022 - according to a leaked invite image, at least.

The date has been touted before but this is the most official-looking confirmation yet.

It has also been posted by Evan Blass (@evleaks) who is one of the more trustworthy online leakers out there. He also posted images of the proposed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 earlier, which also look convincing.

**THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN EDITED TO OBFUSCATE CERTAIN DETAIL**



See what I did there? pic.twitter.com/BrH4sT99yU — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 18, 2022

The event is apparently called "Unfold Your World", which pretty much gives the game away.

Samsung is expected to announced the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and aforementioned Z Flip 4 during the online and possibly in-person press conference.

We have also been lead to believe that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will make an appearance. There have been plenty of leaks in recent times about them too.

There will undoubtedly be a lot of eyes on Samsung's next folding phones, with the foldable device market picking up pace and plenty of rival manufacturers also tipped to introduce their own alternatives in the coming months.

Writing by Rik Henderson.