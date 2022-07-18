Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 official render leaks

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to hold an event in August to reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 models. We've already seen images of the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro from every angle, but the latest report shows off an "official" image of the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Evan Blass published a report on 91 Mobiles that presents the Galaxy Z Flip 4 from the side. The site also made up an image showing the new model against the 2021 model - the Galaxy Z Flip 3 - to show the differences.

Based on the image, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will feature more prominent buttons than its predecessor, along with a more angled frame. The image shows the Bora Purple model of the Z Flip 4, which is a richer colour than the Lavender model of the Z Flip 3.

It also looks like the Z Flip 4 has a slightly different hinge design and the camera lenses on the rear of the 2022 device appear to protrude more than the Z Flip 3. That's all the image shows for now, though previous reports and images have suggested the device could offer a slightly larger outer display and an improved IP rating.

Kovol offers up to 42% off on desktop and wall chargers for Prime Day By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 July 2022 These are some deals you can't afford to miss!

For now, nothing is official but you can read all the latest rumours surrounding the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.