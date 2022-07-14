(Pocket-lint) - Samsung rumour season is well and truly upon us as the company prepares to launch its next range of flagship foldables and wearables. It's expected that the company will unveil its next Z Fold and Z Flip models, as well as the Galaxy Watch 5, at an event in August.

As the rumoured 10 August launch event draws nearer it only makes sense that evidence of the devices' existence surfaces.

Among the most recent tidbits of information are a certification listing revealing name and model number, and a leak showing the different storage variants and colours.

Starting with the latter, which comes from the historically accurate Evan Blass on Twitter: a list shows that Samsung could be planning to launch four different colours.

The list includes the usual Phantom Black, but also features Beige, Burgundy Red and Gray/green. The list also shows we could see models with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage.

If accurate, it would mean the Z Fold 4 will take on colours similar to the Z Flip 3, and won't have the Phantom Green or Phantom Silver options of the Z Fold 3.

As if we needed further proof that Samsung was working on this new book-style foldable to launch alongisde the next clamshell, the two phones have both landed on certification site, NBTC.

Just like when the Flip 4 landed on the FCC's site, this is evidence that a launch is almost certainly happening. The listing - according to MySmartPrice - reveals the names and model numbers of both upcoming devices. Z Fold 4 has model number SM-F936B/DS, where the Z Flip 4 is SM-F721B.

As for other details, it's been claimed the Z Fold 4 very much be an evolution of the Fold 3, featuring a less obvious crease in the display, improved battery and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.

Whether or not these expectations and claims are true will be revealed during the launch again which - at the moment - is expected to be around 10 August.

Writing by Cam Bunton.