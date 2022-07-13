Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 appears on FCC, launch imminent

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to reveal the Galaxy Z Flip 4 alongside the Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatches in the next couple of months, and the latest detail suggests we are getting closer to launch.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 has appeared on the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, which all electronic devices have to pass through before being sold in the US.

While the listing doesn't reveal much about the device itself, only that it will offer Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 802.11a/n/ac/ax, NFC, wireless charging and support multiple bands of 4G and 5G, we already know bits thanks to previous leaks.

It's been claimed the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will see some minor tweaks to its design, including the potential of a slightly larger cover display and it's thought it will be offered in four colours. In terms of hardware, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with 8GB of RAM and there's been talk of a 3700mAh battery too.

Of course nothing has been confirmed as yet, nor is it likely to be until Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked launch event, which is said to be happening on 10 August, but we at least get an idea of what to expect.

For now, you can read our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 feature for all the latest news and rumours on the device.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.