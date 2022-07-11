(Pocket-lint) - Samsung could be set to ditch Exynos chips from the global versions of its next flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S23.

That's according to reliable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, at least, who notes that the Korean company will stick solely with Qualcomm Snapdragon processors on the next S series devices.

This would be a marked change in strategy from what we've seen over the last few years, in which Samsung has used Snapdragon in the US version of its smartphones and saved Exynos chips for those in Europe and Asia.

Differences have been small, but, typically, battery life and performance tests over the years have shown Qualcomm's hardware can comfortably provide a better experience than Samsung's own.

Kuo indicates it's an issue that's been difficult for Samsung to ignore.

"S23 may not adopt Exynos 2300 made by Samsung 4nm because it can’t compete with SM8550 in all aspects," the analyst said on Twitter, discussing the next chips from Samsung and Qualcomm.

If Samsung does indeed go all-in on Qualcomm's flagship chip for the next S series, it leaves the Exynos platform in a tough spot.

However, we'll also have to wait a pretty long time to know for sure if this is what the company has in mind. Although Galaxy S23 rumours are beginning to gain momentum, it's not expected to be officially announced until early 2023.

Before then, we have the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 to look forward to - both of which are due to be unveiled next month.

Writing by Conor Allison.