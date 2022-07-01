Samsung launches rugged Galaxy XCover6 Pro

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has unveiled the XCover6 Pro, a phone that it's aiming squarely at anyone who works in an environment where being able to rely on their phone is a must-have.

It's the first of Samsung's productivity phones to feature 5G connectivity, which will be a major boost for anyone working in the field but still wanting lightning-quick internet when they've got coverage.

A hugely welcome feature in any phone, and one that has become rarer and rarer over the years, is a removable battery - and the XCover6 offers just that, letting you swap in a charged battery when yours wears out for a battery life total that runs to just about as long as you're willing to keep batteries charged for.

Samsung's DeX system lets you use the phone as a portable computer by hooking it up to a display, something that is presumably more potentially useful professionally than it is for most people on other Samsung devices.

The phone has IP68 water-proofing and MIL-STD-810H certification so it's built to withstand even extreme weather, and has apparently been given specific adjustments to make sure it works in damp and rainy situations outdoors.

It'll get security updates for at least five years, and OS updates for four, according to Samsung, while the replaceable battery and use of recycled plastics should mean it mitigates its impact on the environment somewhat.

In terms of actual specs, meanwhile, it's got a 6.6-inch 120Hz display, is just under 10mm thick and packs in two rear cameras - a 50MP main shooter along with an 8MP ultrawide. 128GB of onboard storage is augmented by a microSD card slot for expansion.

The phone should be available later in July, but we don't yet know a price for the handset.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.