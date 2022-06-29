(Pocket-lint) - When coffee and tech collide it often results in expensive repairs, however, with the latest collaboration between Starbucks and Samsung, the opposite is true.

The duo will be releasing a series of themed protective cases for the Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Buds 2.

Some really fun decisions have been made with this collection, including turning one of Samsung's signature case straps into a Starbucks receipt.

The most outlandish, though, is a Galaxy Buds case that transforms your charging case into a mini coffee mug, complete with latte art.

It's the least practical of the bunch, but it's worth the extra bulk for the downright adorable looks.

The Galaxy Buds cases are compatible with the Galaxy Buds Pro, Galaxy Buds Live and Galaxy Buds 2 - thanks to all three sharing nearly identical case dimensions.

Samsung is no stranger to cutesy collaborations, earlier this year, it launched a Pokemon-themed case that transformed your earbuds into a Pokeball.

There's bad news, though, and that's the fact that the collection is exclusive to Samsung's home, South Korea.

If you're able to purchase, the cases are available now but you'll want to be quick, as it's a limited run.

Writing by Luke Baker.