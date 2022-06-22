(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to offer more colour options in the Bespoke Edition of the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 4.

First introduced on last year's Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Bespoke Edition mixed up the typical colourways offered by retailers and allowed those ordering through Samsung to choose from up to 49 possible colour combinations.

Not only does the Bespoke Edition appear to be making a comeback for the upcoming smartphone, but, according to reports, it'll also feature even more combinations and be available in more countries.

The full details regarding colours aren't yet clear, of course, but there will supposedly be "a lot more" options than we saw offered through the third-gen special edition of the smartphone. It's expected to offer the same type of customisation, though, meaning that customers will still be choosing colours for the rear's top and bottom panel, and also picking between a glossy and matte frame.

As we say, it'll also allegedly be expanded to more markets. While the Bespoke Edition is currently available in the UK, US, Canada, Germany, France, Australia and Korea, more parts of Europe and Asia also appear in line to receive the customisable version.

With Samsung expected the unveil the foldable phone in August, we don't have too long to wait until all the details become official. Even still, though, it's not entirely clear whether the Bespoke Edition will be available from launch or arrive later in the year - as we saw with the Z Flip 3 - so stay tuned for more details as we get them.

Writing by Conor Allison.