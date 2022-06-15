(Pocket-lint) - A phone believed to be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 has popped up on popular benchmarking tool, Geekbench 5 and shows - similar to a Z Flip 4 leak - that the phone could come equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor.

Phone model SM-F936U reveals performance scores that we'd very much expect to see from the latest and greatest Snapdragon smartphone processor from Qualcomm.

If the benchmarking result is genuine, and it is the Z Fold 4, it very much fits in with what we were expecting for the next folding flagship from Samsung. As always, however, there's a very real possibility that any Snapdragon-powered model is limited to specific regions.

Historically, Samsung has launched phones with its own similar Exynos processor in most markets around the globe but launches Snapdragon-powered models in the United States and China.

Whether or not that is also the case for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 when it launches is yet to be seen.

The phone is expected to launch at some point this summer, with 10 August claimed to be the planned reveal date. If so, that would give Samsung a few weeks' head-start on all the other major tech announcements that will hit at the beginning of September during Europe's biggest tech tradeshow, IFA.

