(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to be launching the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Watch 5 before the end of the year and the latest leak has given us a potential announcement date.

According to Jon Prosser - who has a so-so track record - Samsung will announce the successors to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Watch 4 on 10 August 2022.

In a tweet, Prosser claimed the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come in Phantom Black, Green and Beige colour options, while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come in Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold and Blue colours. Pre-orders for both are said to be starting on the same day as their announcement - 10 August - with availability from 26 August.

Prosser also claimed there would be three models of the Galaxy Watch 5. It's said there will be a 40mm standard model coming in Phantom Black, Silver and Pink Gold colours, a 44mm standard model coming in Phantom Black, Silver and Sapphire colours and a Galaxy Watch 5 Pro model with a 46mm casing and Phantom Black and Silver colours.

All the Galaxy Watch 5 smartwatch models are said to be announced on 10 August alongside the Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4, with pre-orders starting that date too.

Like the folding smartphones, it is said the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro models will be available from 26 August. The timing fits previous Samsung launch timelines, though nothing has been confirmed by the company as yet. For now, you can read all about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in our separate features.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.