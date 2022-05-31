Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 specs leak

(Pocket-lint) - The successor to Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 - expected to be called the Galaxy Z Fold 4 - has been the subject of a number of rumours and leaks over the last few months, but the latest gives a breakdown of the main specs we can expect.

According to tipster Yogesh Brar, who has a pretty good record with Samsung leaks, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 7.6-inch main display and a 6.2-inch outer display, with both offering a 120Hz refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4



- Inner: 7.6" QXGA+ AMOLED, 120Hz

- Outer: 6.2" HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

- Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

- 12/16GB RAM

- 256/512GB storage

- Rear Cam: 50MP + 12MP (UW) + 12MP (3x)

- Inner Cam: 16MP (UD)

- Outer Cam: 10MP

- Android 12, OneUI

- 4,400mAh battery, 25W — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) May 30, 2022

The chipset is said to be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1+ and Brar says there will be variants with 12GB and 16GB of RAM and 256GB and 512GB of storage. It's said the battery capacity will be 4400mAh, which will support 25W fast charging and the device will run on Android 12 from the box with Samsung's One UI.

A triple rear camera is said to be present, with a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom. A 16-megapixel under-display camera is said to be occupying the main display, while a 10-megapixel selfie camera will be on the outer display when folded.

Brar didn't reveal a release date or price in his tweet, though it is expected that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will be revealed at some point in August or September this year. For now, you can read all the rumours surrounding the device in our separate feature but Brar has certainly added a few missing pieces of the puzzle.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.