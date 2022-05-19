(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to announce new models in its foldable Galaxy Z range before the end of the year, with the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 both rumoured.

We've already heard plenty about the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and seen renders of the device, but now it's also leaked on Geekbench (via Sammobile) suggesting it will arrive with the currently unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset, which is codenamed Taro.

According to the Geekbench database, the US model of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will also come with 8GB of RAM and Android 12 out of the box.

The leak doesn't reveal anything else in terms of specifications, though previous reports have claimed the Z Flip 4 will come with a battery bump to 3700mAh, a larger outer display that measures more than 2-inches and a 120Hz refresh rate main display. The horizontally-folding device is also said to come with a slimmer build than the Galaxy Z Flip 3, the potential of a redesigned hinge and an IPX8 water and dust resistance.

There haven't been any camera leaks as yet so it's not yet clear what setup will be on the rear of the Z Flip 4, though reports have said it could be cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and come in four colours including gold, gray, light blue and light violet. You can read all the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rumours in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.