Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 rumours: What's the story so far?

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung may have already announced its flagship Galaxy S range, along with additions to its Galaxy A mid-range smartphones this year, but we are still waiting on updates to its foldable Galaxy Z range.

Rumours have been circulating surrounding both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4. We've covered the book-style Z Fold 4 in a separate feature, but here we are focusing on the horizontal folding flip phone - the Galaxy Z Flip 4. This is everything we have heard so far.

August/September 2022

Cheaper than Z Flip 3?

At the moment, there are no concrete rumours suggesting an exact date for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, though it is expected to be announced alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 in either August 2022 or September 2022.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 were both announced in August 2021 before going on sale at the end of August 2021. With August previously being reserved for the Galaxy Note series, it makes sense for the Galaxy Z Fold series to take that slot seeing as there won't be a Note this year.

In terms of price, we'd expect the Galaxy Z Flip 4 to come in around the same as its predecessor, which started at $999 in the US and £949 in the UK. There has been a rumour to suggest the device will see a price cut which we are of course here for, but for now, nothing is confirmed.

Improved IP rating?

Larger outer display

Four colours

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's design hasn't changed a great deal since it first launched - except the cover display - and it looks like we're going to be saying the same next year too. It's said there will be a couple of minor tweaks to the overall measurements and perhaps a slightly larger outer display, but otherwise the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will look similar to the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

One rumour did claim the hinge was being redesigned though, and that the Galax Z Flip 4 would be lighter as a result. There has also been the suggestion of better water and dust resistance.

Renders have suggested the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will continue to offer a premium design with a horizontal fold and squared off edges. There's expected to be a panel at the top of the rear housing the dual rear camera and a display, while the inside display is expected to have a camera in the centre at the top - it's not yet clear if this will be a punch hole camera or under display camera.

According to rumours, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will come in four colours, including light blue, light violet, gold and gray. It's not yet known if there will be a Bespoke Edition for the Flip 4 that would allow you to mix and max colour options for a more unique look.

2-inch+ outer display

6.7-inch main display

UPC camera?

There's been some talk of a larger cover display coming to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, with rumours suggesting it could be at least 2-inches. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a 1.9-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch main display when unfolded.

In terms of resolution and other specifications, rumours haven't detailed that information as yet. The Galaxy Z Flip 3's main display offered a Full HD+ resolution, which we would expect from the Z Flip 4 too.

There have also been some rumours suggesting Samsung is working on an under-display camera for the Z Flip 4, though nothing is confirmed as yet. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has a UPC, though it's not amazing so we'd hope to see some improvements before it makes its way onto the Z Flip 4.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus?

At least 8GB RAM

3700mAh battery?

It is expected that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, like most flagship smartphones that have already launched in 2022, though it's possible it could also opt for the rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 had 8GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB and 256GB of storage so it's likely the Z Flip 4 will offer at least this. There's a 3300mAh battery capacity too, though it's been claimed the Galaxy Z Flip 4 might increase this to 3700mAh, which would be a nice bump.

Based on other reports, it looks like the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will stick with a physical fingerprint sensor within the power button rather than opt for an under-display solution this time around.

Dual rear camera

Front camera - punch hole or UPC

So far, there aren't any rumours surrounding what cameras we can expect to see on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G comes with a dual camera on the outside with two 12-megapixel sensors - one of which is a wide angle lens with f/1.8 aperture and the other is an ultra wide-angle lens with an f/2.2 aperture.

There's also a 10-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.4 aperture.

We'd expect the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to offer at least the same as its predecessor, but there will more than likely be some improvements too, whether that's hardware, software or both.

Here is everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

91Mobiles published some renders of the Samsung Galaxuy Z Flip 4 in association with OnLeaks.

UniverseIce claimed the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will 100 per cent be getting a battery increase to 3700mAh.

UniverseIce tweeted claiming the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will opt for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset, alongside the Z Fold 4.

Ross Young tweeted claiming the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will come in four colour options of Gold, Gray, Light Blue and Light Violet.

Ross Young tweeted claiming the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will offer a larger outer display. No specifics were detailed other than it would be at least 2-inches

GalaxyClub reported that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could see a battery increase of 100mAh.

Ross Young tweeted that the Galaxy Z Flip 4 production levels are more than double the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and that the price could be reduced.

A report claimed Samsung won't opt for under display fingerprint sensors in Z Flip 4 or Z Fold 4.

A post on Korean site Naver detailed a number of improvements expected to come to the Z Flip 4, including a lighter build, better water and dust resistance, under-display cameras, improved hinge and same release date as previous model.

