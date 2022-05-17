Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera specs leak

(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be the next major device launch from Samsung and while it's still likely to be several months away from launch, there have been plenty of rumours surrounding it. The latest report follows on from some great renders of the folding device and it talks about what to expect from the rear camera.

According to leaker UniverseIce - who has a decent track record - the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a 50-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with 3x zoom.

UniverseIce followed up the tweet with a second tweet saying the telephoto camera will be the company's "strongest 3x camera ever, stronger than the S22 Ultra".

Previous reports had claimed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a similar camera load out to the Galaxy S22 so the information from Ice Universe appears to confirm this. The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a triple rear camera, made up of a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, plus a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and 3x optical zoom.

Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall · 17 May 2022

For now, nothing is confirmed but you can read all about the latest rumours and reports surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.