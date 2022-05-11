The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could look like this

(Pocket-lint) - There's been no shortage of leaks surrounding the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 recently, giving us a closer look at what Samsung's next folding phone might look like.

Following on from display leaks from @UniverseIce, we now have complete device renders thrown out from @OnLeaks, as Twitter's leakers go to work.

The new renders attempt to give us a better visual interpretation of what to expect from Samsung's 2022 folding phone, with a slight shift in aspect ratio and a slimmer and lighter overall package, potentially making the Z Fold 4 much more appealing to customers.

While folding phones are ground breaking, there's no avoiding the fact that many of them are still pretty bulky compared to a typical smartphone.

It's said that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will offer a 6.2-inch display on the cover, while there will be a folding 7.6-inch display on the interior. Both are likely to be 120Hz OLED panels.

There's the suggestion that we'll have an under-display camera on the interior, while the exterior design will use the individual lens separation, as we saw on the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra.

That gives it a premium look, fitting in with the flagship Galaxy S model, as long as these designs turn out to be true.

We're expecting this phone to be lighter in the hand, while being equipped with the latest hardware that Samsung offers, so it should make for a really compelling phone.

There's no official comment on the next folding Galaxy phone, but we're expecting it to be announced in August alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, which itself has seen a number of leaks too. There are more images and video on the source link.

Writing by Chris Hall.