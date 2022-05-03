Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to feature a 2-inch plus cover display?

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Pocket-lint Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 to feature a 2-inch plus cover display?
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - A recent leak suggests Samsung has taken criticism of the Z Flip's cover screen on board, and will increase its size in the next model. In fact, it's claimed the screen - which is currently 1.9-inches diagonally - will increase to more than two inches.

Exactly how much it pushes beyond the two-inch barrier is unclear. But any increase in size is a welcome. 

The information comes from Ross Young - the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants - who regularly shares information about smartphone displays for upcoming devices.

Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy
Best smartphone 2022: We test, rate and rank the top mobile phones available to buy By Chris Hall ·

While the improvement over the early generations was necessary to make it more useful, the current generation's 1.9-inch cover screen could still do with improvement. In fact, it's the one area where the Razr 5G from Motorola stands out.

With its 2.7-inch cover display, the Razr's external panel can be used for a lot more than the smaller panel on the Samsung and is a much more useful camera monitor for snapping selfies. The closer Samsung can get to that, the better.  

Writing by Cam Bunton.