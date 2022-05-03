(Pocket-lint) - A recent leak suggests Samsung has taken criticism of the Z Flip's cover screen on board, and will increase its size in the next model. In fact, it's claimed the screen - which is currently 1.9-inches diagonally - will increase to more than two inches.

Exactly how much it pushes beyond the two-inch barrier is unclear. But any increase in size is a welcome.

The information comes from Ross Young - the CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants - who regularly shares information about smartphone displays for upcoming devices.

Z Flip 4 will have a larger cover display than the z Flip 3. Begins with a 2 rather than 1.9"... — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 2, 2022

While the improvement over the early generations was necessary to make it more useful, the current generation's 1.9-inch cover screen could still do with improvement. In fact, it's the one area where the Razr 5G from Motorola stands out.

With its 2.7-inch cover display, the Razr's external panel can be used for a lot more than the smaller panel on the Samsung and is a much more useful camera monitor for snapping selfies. The closer Samsung can get to that, the better.

