(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a great folding phone, but with the folding phone market really starting to pick up, all eyes have turned to what Samsung will improve on and offer in its next generation of its Z series.

This is everything we have heard about the Galaxy Z Fold 4, including when it might be released, what it might offer and how it might improve on the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

September 2022

Around £1599/$1799?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to be released sometime in August 2022 or September 2022.

For now, there have been no rumours indicating a specific date, but the Galaxy Z Fold 2 was released in September 2021 and the Galaxy Z Fold was made available in September 2019 so September seems likely.

In the past, the Galaxy Note series had an August release slot, but we haven't had a Note since 2020, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra essentially replacing this line, leaving the launch slot for the Z series.

In terms of price, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 starts at £1599 in the UK and $1799 in the US. We'd expect the Galaxy Z Fold 4 to be around the same. There has been a rumour to suggest it might be cheaper, though it's not detailed by how much.

Similar to Z Fold 3

IPX8 rated

Built-in S Pen

It's been claimed so far that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a similar design to its predecessor and instead focus on durability. If this is the case, we can expect a book-style design again with a triple rear camera housing on the rear.

There has been some talk of more than one under-display camera this time around, presumably one on the external display to go with the one on the internal display, and there is also talk of a built-in S Pen, like the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra offers.

An under-display fingerprint sensor was also mentioned for the Galaxy Z Fold 4 initially, though it has since been claimed the device will stick to a physical fingerprint sensor on the side like the Z Fold 3.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 offers IPX8 waterproofing, as well as a tougher frame compared to its predecessor so we'd expect the Z Fold 4 to retain that IP rating, if not improve it.

6.19-inch external

7.56-inch internal

120Hz refresh rate

Reports suggest the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with similar size displays to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. It's been claimed the external display will be 6.19-inches, while the internal display will open up to 7.56-inches.

It's expected that both the internal and external display will offer a 120Hz refresh rate like the Z Fold 3 did, and it is also expected that HDR10+ will be supported.

Rumours have also said Samsung will offer a tougher and improved UTG (ultra-thin glass) for the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1?

Improved battery

Not much has been mentioned in terms of hardware for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 as yet, though it has been said we can expect a 10 to 20 per cent battery improvement for the new device.

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, which has been succeeded by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 now. The Z Fold 4 will no doubt offer flagship specifications so we'd expect to see 5G capabilities, at least 12GB of RAM and at least 256GB of storage.

Triple rear

3x zoom

It's been claimed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a similar rear camera loadout to the Galaxy S22.

Rumours suggest the zoom capabilities would increase from 2x on the Z Fold 3 to 3x on the 2022 device, though the resolution could drop from 12-megapixels to 10-megapixels, which would match the S22.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has a triple rear camera, made up of a 50-megapixel main sensor with f/1.8 aperture and OIS, plus a 12-megapixel ultra wide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture. The telephoto lens offers 3x optical zoom.

This is everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4.

Business Korea (via Sammobile) reported Samsung considered the use of the under-display fingerprint technology for its fourth-generation of foldable smartphones "but recently decided not to use it".

A leak from Galaxy Club claims that the Galaxy Fold 4 will feature a 3x optical zoom rather than the 2x zoom in the current Fold model, however, the resolution is dropping from 12-megapixels to 10-megapixels. It also said the front facing cover camera will likely be the same as the 10-megapixel selfie cam on the Fold 3.

According to Korean news outlet The Elec (via Slashgear), Samsung is working on next-generation display technology that will enable not just camera systems but biometric systems to be placed beneath the display.

Twitter user @chunvn8888 claimed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a battery capacity increase, possibly between 10 and 20 per cent. The user also said the cameras would see an improvement.

According to Twitter user @dohyun854, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have a new UTG (ultra thin glass) with improved hardness and quality. A slot for the S Pen is also mentioned.

A Samsung foldable featuring both a horizontal and vertical hinge is reportedly under development, and could potentially wind up as the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

LetsGoDigital said the company's next premium folding smartphone could be based on a recently granted patent- one that detailed a device with multiple hinges.

The Elec claimed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will come with a dedicated S Pen slot, along with a 7.56-inch main screen and 6.19-inch external screen. It's said the design will remain largely the same with a focus on durability instead.

A leak on Naver (via TechRadar) has claimed the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will have two under display cameras, as well as a main camera system in line with the Galaxy S22.

A patent suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could have a dual-sided in-display fingerprint sensor and LetsGoDigital published some renders of what it could look like.

A leaker called Lanzuk has suggested on Korean social media site Naver (via TechRadar) that the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will cost less and feature an improved under display camera that is less visible.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.