(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has quietly unveiled its latest budget smartphone, the Galaxy M53 5G.

The new phone appeared on the Samsung mobile press website with high quality renders and full specifications without the usual fanfare given to its pricier siblings.

Despite this, it would seem that the M53 5G has a lot going for it, with the star of the show being an impressive 108-megapixel camera sensor.

When it comes to design, the phone appears to borrow the camera arrangement from the Galaxy M33 5G, which is very similar in terms of placement, bump size and LED flash unit.

Around the front, there are similarities with the A53 5G, with similar bezels and a punch-hole selfie camera.

On the inside, though, it's quite different, The screen is a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ panel with an FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate.

The display specs match those found on the A73 5G, which also happens to feature a 108-megapixel main camera.

The beating heart of the device is an octa-core processor with two cores running at 2.4GHz and six cores running at 2GHz.

Samsung hasn't named the chipset on its listing but it is suspected to be MediaTek's Dimensity 900.

Paired with this, the M53 houses 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It can support up to 1TB microSD cards for additional storage requirements.

The battery is a beefy 5000 mAh pack and will support 25W fast charging. It'll run Android 12 out of the box and support Bluetooth 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi and, as the name would suggest, 5G connectivity.

Unfortunately, pricing and availability have yet to be revealed. If its predecessor is anything to go by, though, we could see it well under the £400/$500 mark, and that sounds like a cracking deal to us.

Writing by Luke Baker.