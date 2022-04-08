(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to be launching the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 in the latter half of the year, and while a number of updates have been reported, it seems neither will be getting an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3 have physical fingerprint sensors, rather than in-display fingerprint sensors like the Galaxy S22 models, but despite a patent suggesting the technology could come to Samsung's folding devices, a new report claims that won't be the case.

Business Korea (via Sammobile) said Samsung has considered the use of the technology for its fourth-generation of foldable smartphones "but recently decided not to use it".

It's said that Samsung decided on the use of a physical sensor in the power button as it is "more advantageous in terms of user experience (UX) to unlock foldable devices by having them recognise fingerprints naturally while opening their screens due to their structural characteristics not the limitations of technology".

Other improvements are rumoured to be coming to the successors of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 though, including an improved telephoto camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 4. GalaxyClub claimed the Galaxy Fold 4 will feature a 3x optical zoom rather than the 2x zoom though the the resolution will drop from 12-megapixels to 10-megapixels.

For now, nothing is confirmed but we expect to see plenty more rumours surrounding the devices in the coming months.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.