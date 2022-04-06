Samsung Galaxy Fold 4 to feature improved telephoto zoom camera?

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to refresh its lineup of folding, flexible smartphones later this year, with new models of the Flip and Fold lineups being evolved further.

Of course, while Flip 4 is likely to be the more popular due to its price point and convenient form factor, the Fold 4 will be the aspirational all-powerful model.

It typically has better cameras than its smaller sibling, and those are said to be improving further in 2022, with the Fold 4 adopting the same telephoto zoom lens as the Galaxy S22 and S22+.

A leak claims that the Galaxy Fold 4 will feature a 3x optical zoom rather than the 2x zoom in the current Fold model, however, the resolution is dropping from 12-megapixels to 10-megapixels.

The rumour comes from Galaxy Club in a report which also claims the front facing cover camera will likely be the same as the 10-megapixel selfie cam on the Fold 3.

Other details at this stage are unclear, but rumours have suggested that the Fold 4 will be one of three new foldable phones that launch this summer.

As well as the usual Flip clamshell, there has been speculation that Samsung will release a phone with vertical and horizonatal hinges, rather than just one single folding point.

As it stands, all of this is just rumour fodder for now, but the improvement to the zoom camera on the Fold certainly seems a likely addition. It would make sense for its most expensive, innovative device to feature cameras at least as good as its standard candybar flagship range.

Writing by Cam Bunton.