Samsung Galaxy S9 no longer supported

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has quietly dropped support for Android updates on its Galaxy S9 smartphone, a little over four years since it released the phone. It had been getting quarterly updates to Android, but those are no longer guaranteed.
You can get a sense for what phones Samsung is actively working to support by checking its ongoing security update tracker here, and as you'll see the Galaxy S9 and S9+ are both missing from the list, a recent change spotted by Droid-Life.
They'll now be left to the ravages of time, something that does come for most phones eventually, although a four-year lifespan isn't the longest time given the importance of security updates for mobile operating systems.
Samsung has potentially done a little sweep through its security updates list, as the Galaxy S10 has also been dropped down to getting quarterly updates, suggesting that it, too, is on the way out gradually.
Of course, if you're still happily using a Galaxy S9 or S9+ this doesn't mean you're suddenly obliged to put it away and spend cash on a new phone - it just means that you might want to stay a little bit more on top of your cybersecurity moving forward, since Samsung will no longer be assisting as actively on that front.