(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy Z series phones are undoubtedly the most popular folding smartphones in the world.

This year, we're expecting a refresh that will bring us new versions of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3; but a new rumour from Galaxy Club suggests there will be another device added to the mix.

The report states that there are three codenames being used to describe the new devices behind the scenes at Samsung, B4, Q4 and N4.

We know from previous leaks that the Flip 3 and Fold 3 were codenamed B3 and Q3 respectively, so it's safe to assume that these codenames refer to the new models.

N4, on the other hand, refers to a new device that we haven't come across before.

Galaxy Club pointed out that Samsung's website has recently shown some concept designs, including one with a prominent 'N' in the title.

The image shows what appears to be a notebook-style device akin to the foldable laptop concepts we saw from brands like Asus at CES.

However, this image comes from Samsung's display division and is likely not related to any kind of finalised device concept.

The article also suggests that the new device will be produced in limited quantities when compared with other Z series devices.

This is not dissimilar to the original Galaxy Fold and it could be used as a proof of concept before becoming a more mass-market entry in its second generation.

Whatever the case may be, we're looking forward to finding out what Samsung has up its sleeve.

Writing by Luke Baker.