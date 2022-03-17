Samsung boosts the power and appeal of its popular Galaxy A series with new Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53

(Pocket-lint) - Hot on the heels of the launch of the Galaxy S22 come more phones from Samsung. Sitting in the Galaxy A family, the new Samsung Galaxy A33 and Galaxy A53 boost the power on offer making an appealing mid-range proposition.

While most of the celebration of Galaxy devices is focused on the Galaxy S and the Galaxy Z, it's the Galaxy A which actually sells the most. That might explain why these devices come so soon after the launch of the Galaxy S22 series, because Samsung wants them on shelves for people to buy.

Of the pair, it's the Galaxy A33 5G that sees the biggest changes. The design shifts so it's almost identical to the Galaxy A53 5G, with that raised camera bump on the rear.

There are a couple of differences between these devices visually, with the Galaxy A33 getting an Infinity-U display (waterdrop), while the Galaxy A53 has an Infinity-O punch hole.

There is a difference in the finish of the frames too, with the Galaxy A53 sporting a glossy frame around the edges, while the A33 is matte.

Otherwise, the dimensions and even the colours of these phones are pretty close.

Both are powered by the Exynos 1280, a new 5nm offering that looks to boost the performance of these devices. For the Galaxy A33, this is a pretty big jump in performance, while Samsung claim that the Galaxy A53 also makes gains over the Snapdragon 750G in the Galaxy A52 5G.

Both phones have 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage, with support for up to 1TB of microSD storage too. There's also the option to allocate some storage as virtual RAM - up to 6GB.

Both have the same 5000mAh battery and support for 25W charging too, so the day-to-day performance is likely to be really similar.

There is a difference in the display, however. We've already mentioned the different front camera accommodation, but the Galaxy A53 gets a more sophisticated display: it has slightly smaller bezels, so it's slightly larger, but also offers 120Hz refresh rate compared to 90Hz refresh on the Galaxy A33.

There's also a difference in the cameras. Both are affected by mid-range camera bloat, with the quad camera offering a depth and macro sensor which experience tells us are often not worth their place on the back of the phone.

Otherwise the Galaxy A33 gets a 48-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, while the Galaxy A53 gets a 64-megapixel main camera and 12-megapixel ultra-wide. Neither offer optical zoom, but both offer optical image stabilisation.

Samsung suggests that you can use the full resolution to zoom and crop, but nothing compares to an actual optical zoom lens. This is typical of the mid-range, however, and based on the performance of the 2021 Samsung Galaxy A52, we suspect the main camera will satisfy most users - especially as it also offers night mode.

An in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and IP67 waterproofing round out the attractive specs list.

The phones launch on Android 12 with One UI 4, with the promise of four OS upgrades and 5 years of security updates.

This all sounds great, but now we come to the prices. The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G will cost £399 and be available from 1 April. There will be a pre-order period before this.

The Samsung Galaxy A33 5G will cost £329, which is quite a bump over the £249 price of the Galaxy A32.

We will update with full international pricing and availability when we have it.

Writing by Chris Hall.