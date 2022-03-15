Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy A33 to also launch during Galaxy A event, leaks suggest

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
@evleaks Samsung Galaxy A33 to also launch during Galaxy A event, leaks suggest
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will launch its 2022 Galaxy A series smartphones this Thursday during an online stream and it seems that will including an additional handset to the couple we already knew about.

A Samsung Galaxy A33 phone has been leaked online just days before the event, suggesting it will join the Galaxy A73 and A53 devices in the latest range.

A trio of images of the alleged device were posted by Evan Blass on his Twitter feed.

@evleaksSamsung Galaxy A33 to also launch during Galaxy A event photo 3

They show a smart-looking device with a waterdrop notch and quad-lens camera on the rear.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone
5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion ·

This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

This is backed up by a further leak of specifications posted by Appuals. It claims the camera unit will be made up a 48-megapixel main cam, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel sensor for portraits. The front camera will be 13-megapixel, it says.

@evleaksSamsung Galaxy A33 to also launch during Galaxy A event photo 1

The display will be 6.4-inches with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and 90Hz screen refresh rate. The processing will be provided by Samsung's own Exynos 1280 chipset.

A 5,000mAh battery will be supported by 25W charging. It'll also support 5G.

@evleaksSamsung Galaxy A33 to also launch during Galaxy A event photo 4

The site also claims to have received European pricing information. It expects the Samsung Galaxy A33 to be available in black, blue, peach and white for €379 (around £320 at today's exchange rate).

We'll find out for sure this Thursday. You will be able to watch the Galaxy A series launch here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Recommended for you
Apple iPhone 14 Pro models could have taller displays to accommodate pill design
Apple iPhone 14 Pro models could have taller displays to accommodate pill design By Britta O'Boyle ·
Apple iPhone SE (2022) review: Should you buy the entry level iPhone?
Apple iPhone SE (2022) review: Should you buy the entry level iPhone? By Britta O'Boyle ·
Samsung Galaxy A73 and A53 to be unveiled 17 March? Event confirmed for A series launch
Samsung Galaxy A73 and A53 to be unveiled 17 March? Event confirmed for A series launch By Rik Henderson ·
Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro rumours, news and features
Apple iPhone 14 and 14 Pro rumours, news and features By Britta O'Boyle ·
Samsung Galaxy A event: How to watch the A73, A53 and A33 launch
Samsung Galaxy A event: How to watch the A73, A53 and A33 launch By Rik Henderson ·
Samsung Galaxy A33 to also launch during Galaxy A event, leaks suggest
Samsung Galaxy A33 to also launch during Galaxy A event, leaks suggest By Rik Henderson ·