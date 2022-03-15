(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will launch its 2022 Galaxy A series smartphones this Thursday during an online stream and it seems that will including an additional handset to the couple we already knew about.

A Samsung Galaxy A33 phone has been leaked online just days before the event, suggesting it will join the Galaxy A73 and A53 devices in the latest range.

A trio of images of the alleged device were posted by Evan Blass on his Twitter feed.

They show a smart-looking device with a waterdrop notch and quad-lens camera on the rear.

5 Reasons why the REDMAGIC 7 is a sublime gaming phone By Pocket-lint Promotion · 3 March 2022 This is a gaming phone that's been designed from the ground up for the absolute best performance possible.

This is backed up by a further leak of specifications posted by Appuals. It claims the camera unit will be made up a 48-megapixel main cam, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 5-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel sensor for portraits. The front camera will be 13-megapixel, it says.

The display will be 6.4-inches with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and 90Hz screen refresh rate. The processing will be provided by Samsung's own Exynos 1280 chipset.

A 5,000mAh battery will be supported by 25W charging. It'll also support 5G.

The site also claims to have received European pricing information. It expects the Samsung Galaxy A33 to be available in black, blue, peach and white for €379 (around £320 at today's exchange rate).

We'll find out for sure this Thursday. You will be able to watch the Galaxy A series launch here.

Writing by Rik Henderson.