(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will almost certainly unveil its Galaxy A73 smartphone during an online presentation this Thursday.

It has announced a "Galaxy A event" and has hinted that there will be at least two A series devices announced: "The awesome new Galaxy A series devices are designed to provide the fully-loaded experience that people want from a smartphone," it said on a media post.

According to recent rumours, that should include the Samsung Galaxy A53 as well as the A73. Both handsets have been heavily tipped of late.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is said to sport a 6.7-inch display with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Speculation points to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Galaxy A53 is reportedly a 6.5-inch device, but rumours on its processing and other details are currently a little more sketchy. There have been suggestions that it could come with Exynos, Qualcomm and even MediaTek chipsets, but nothing more concrete than that.

It's also said to have a 120Hz refresh rate on the display, but that would be at odds with the larger and technically more superior model, which is only alleged to be 90Hz.

We will see for sure later this week.

Writing by Rik Henderson.