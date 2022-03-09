Is this the Samsung Galaxy A73?

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung might already have had a busy start to the year with the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy Tab S8 tablets and Galaxy Book laptops, but that's not all the company is expected to have up its sleeve.

Both the Galaxy A53 and Galaxy A73 have been heavily rumoured over the last couple of months, with plenty of anticipation for the successors to the excellent mid-range A52 5G and A72 handsets.

The latest leak surrounds the Galaxy A73 and it looks like it could be an official press render of the handset, published on 91 Mobiles. Based on the render, the Galaxy A73 will see super slim bezels surrouding its display - said to be 6.7-inches - and there will be a centralised punch hole camera at the top.

There's expected to be a quad rear camera comprised of a 64-megapixel main camera wth optical image stabilisation, a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 5-megapixel depth camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is said to be 32-megapixels.

Previous rumours suggested the Samsung Galaxy A73 would run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G platform with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It's thought a 5000mAh battery would be on board.

You can read all the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy A73 in our separate feature. For now, there is no date for its release, though it is expected to be in the next couple of months.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.