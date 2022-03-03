(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy Note series might have kicked off the trend for big smartphones - or phablets as they were first known - but it looks as though the series is handing over its legacy to the Galaxy S Ultra from now on.

According to a report on Korean site Dailian, Roh Tae-moon, head of Samsung Electronics' Mobile Experience (MX) business division told journalists at MWC 2022: "The Galaxy Note will be It will come out as s 'Ultra'."

While the quote gets slightly lost in translation, the general gist suggests the Galaxy Note will be no more. It's not overly surprising given the Galaxy Note series didn't appear in 2021 and then Samsung introduced the Galaxy S22 Ultra which was far more Note-like than its S22 siblings, suggesting it was pretty much a rebadged Galaxy Note.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a built-in S Pen - the main distinguishing feature of the Galaxy Note series - and it also offers a slightly squarer design to the standard S22 and S22+, which again, is a very Note feature.

We've contacted Samsung for an official statement, but if you were hoping for a Galaxy Note 22, you may want to consider the Galaxy S22 Ultra instead. The Galaxy Note's launch slot is likely to be taken over by the Galaxy Z series going forward if the report is accurate. RIP Galaxy Note, you were great.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle. Editing by Rik Henderson.