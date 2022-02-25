Samsung Galaxy S22 photo features coming to other Galaxy phones

(Pocket-lint) - With the Galaxy S22, S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra now hitting store shelves at last, Samsung's lineup of flagship phones is fully updated and ready for the next year or so, but it's thankfully also still paying attention to those with one of last year's lineup.

The S22 range brought some nice new touches to its camera software that might have felt like exclusive features, but are in fact rolling out to older phones in software updates already.

That includes things like its ability to remove unwanted reflections and shadows from photos you've taken in the Gallery app (so you can apply it to photos you took before the update).

Samsung's Photo Editor app will need an update to get the additions working, and you'll also need to add a new plugin for each feature, which is nothing new for the app.

Once you've got them, turning them on in the Labs menu on the Gallery app will let you apply them to photos as you go through. While in many cases this can help get a photo looking just right, it's also fair to say that in plenty of instances it'll end up looking somewhat uncanny.

Software updates mean the tweaks will likely continue to get better over time, though, and it's nice to see that the changes aren't limited to the latest phones. The updates should be available to any phone running One UI 4.0 or later.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.