Samsung Galaxy A53 key specs and design leak on Google Play

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is expected to refresh its Galaxy A series over the next couple of months, with plenty of rumours surrounding the Galaxy A53, Galaxy A73 and Galaxy A23.

Whilst we have already heard plenty when it comes to the Galaxy A53 - the successor to the excellent Galaxy A52 - the latest report gives us a few more details and confirms some of the key specifications.

Spotted by MySmartPrice, the Galaxy A53 has been listed on the Google Play Console ahead of its announcement. The listing shows the device with a centralised punch hole camera at the top of its display, whilst detailing that the Exynos 1200 will be the chipset running the show. It's listed with 6GB of RAM, though it is thought an 8GB of RAM variant will also be offered.

Other details revealed by the listing include that the Samsung Galaxy A53 will run on Android 12 out of the box and its screen will offer a Full HD+ resolution. Previous rumours have suggested the Galaxy A53 will offer a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a quad rear camera and a 5000mAh battery capacity.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2021 If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

It's currently not known when the Samsung Galaxy A53 will launch officially, though Samsung has an event scheduled during Mobile World Congress for 27 February, so it's possible we might see it then. For now though, you can read our separate Samsung Galaxy A53 rumour round up feature. We also have one for the Samsung Galaxy A73.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.