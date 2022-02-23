Samsung Galaxy A73 rumours, specs and features

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's Galaxy A series range of smartphones are excellent. Typically - especially at the higher end of the range - the A series devices take some of the best features of the Galaxy S range but offer them in a more affordable package.

There have been a number of rumours surrounding the A53, as well as the A23, but here we are focusing on what is likely to be the top of the 2022 Galaxy A range in the A73.

This is everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy A73.

March or April 2022?

Around £330?

There is currently no official release date for the Samsung Galaxy A73, though with Mobile World Congress coming up, it could be that the company uses the Barcelona show to reveal the new A series devices.

The Samsung Galaxy MWC event will take place on 27 February 2022. The Galaxy A72 launched in March 2021 so a reveal at Mobile World Congress would fit in terms of timeline. There has been some talk of the A73 being delayed to a month after the A53 however, suggesting it would be released in April.

When it comes to price, rumours suggest it will cost around 32,999 rupees, which is around £330 or $450. That said, the Galaxy A72 was over £400 in the UK so it's more likely the A73 will fall into a similar ballpark.

163.8 x 76.0 x 7.6mm

Black and gold options

The Samsung Galaxy A73 has leaked in renders, giving us some indication of what it might look like. Based on the leak, we can expect a flat display with a punch hole camera centralised at the top, along with a quad camera on the rear comprised of three large lenses and a smaller lens.

A plastic frame is expected and the camera housing looks like it will be a single island, rather than wrap into the frame like the S22 models offer. It's claimed to measure 163.8 x 76.0 x 7.6mm and it is said it will come in black and gold colour options.

6.7-inch

2400 x 1080 resolution

90Hz refrssh rate

Based on the rumours, the Samsung Galaxy A73 will come with a 6.7-inch display, which will no doubt be AMOLED. It is said to have a Full HD+ pixel resolution and as we mentioned previously, it is thought to be a flat display.

It's said that the A73 will offer a 90Hz refresh rate, which is a slight step down from the adaptive 120Hz refresh rate offered on the Galaxy S22 series.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2021 If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G

8GB RAM

128GB storage

5000mAh

The Samsung Galaxy A73 is claimed to be running on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, supported by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There's currently no word on whether microSD for storage expansion will be offered, but as it's not on the S22 range, then it's certainly possible this handset will also not offer it.

In terms of batter capacity, the Samsung Galaxy A73 will apparently come with a 5000mAh battery capacity and support 33W fast charging. There has also been talk of 25W charging though so this is a little unclear for now.

Quad rear camera

108MP main sensor

Not a great deal has been said regarding the cameras expected for the Samsung Galaxy A73, though a quad rear setup is expected and the main camera sensor is said to be 108-megapixels.

Here's everything we have heard so far about the Samsung Galaxy A73.

The Samsung Galaxy A73 5G appeared on the FCC Certification site offering 25W fast charging support.

According to leaker TheGalox_ (via The Notebook Check), Samsung will not release the Galaxy A73 alongside the Galaxy A53 this year and it will instead arrive in April.

Renders were published by serial leaker @OnLeaks in association with Zoutons and they revealed the design of the Samsung Galaxy A73, along with the rumoured specifications.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.