Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price, specs and renders leak

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung will reportedly announce a second phone in its 2022 "A" series this March - most likely as part of Mobile World Congress.

We've already heard plenty about a forthcoming Galaxy A53, now a Samsung Galaxy A23 5G has broken cover, with renders, specs and even pricing appearing online.

The handset is very much an entry-level phone it seems, with a 6.4-inch HD IPS LCD display and waterdrop notch at the top for the front camera. It'll feature an under-display fingerprint sensor and will run on the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset.

The phone will also allegedly sport 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. A 5,000mAh battery will support 18W fast charging.

In design terms, in very much looks like the previously leaked A53 2022 model. Online tipster @OnLeaks has shared a series of renders to illustrate that.

They also show a camera bump on the rear containing what is said to be a four-sensor system - 50-megapixel main, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth. The front camera is 13-megapixel, it is claimed.

Pricing for the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is rumoured to be 21,990 rupees (£215) and the phone will be available from 31 March 2022 (in India, anyway). We await full global details, which we expect to come around MWC time. Pocket-lint will be at the mobile phone trade show in Barcelona in March to report back live.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G price, specs and renders leak
