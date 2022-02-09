What is Samsung's Vision Booster and how does it work?

(Pocket-lint) - Have you ever looked at your phone while outside and been unable to see the display clearly because it appeared too dim?

Well, Samsung has a new solution for that specific issue: Vision Booster.

When the sun is so bright, your display can be difficult to see. That's because the sun reflecting on the screen exceeds the amount of light coming out of the screen.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra won't have this problem, however, because it offers a feature called Vision Booster as well as a peak brightness of 1715 nits. But Vision Booster isn't Samsung's way of simply making a screen brighter. It's using hardware and software to preserve detail and increase your viewing quality. The idea is Vision Booster will automatically enhance your screen, no matter the lighting conditions, but parts of whatever you're looking at won't get lost in the process. Blacks will be super black and colours will be vibrant.

Vision Booster improves display visibility by "considering the light intensity of the surroundings and its influence on the display", Samsung said. The algorithm behind the technology analyses the histogram data of all content appearing on the display, inspecting each pixel's value. It then tone-maps to adjust the display, making dark areas brighter, colors richer, and maximising color contrast. It improves the contrast between dark and light aspects of digital content, too, for a more brilliant picture quality, with a 3,000,000:1 contrast ratio.

The result is a sharper picture - even under direct sunlight.

While announcing Vision Booster, Samsung admitted that powerful technology requires more energy and therefore causes more heat.

To deal with this, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is equipped with a new system designed to dissipate heat. It has a new thermal interface material (TIM), a substance that improves heat transfer between surfaces. Its new TIM was developed using a new thicker type of gel to conduct heat faster. Samsung is calling this "Gel TIM". Above the Gel TIM is the Nano TIM, which Samsung said moves heat faster to the vapor chamber and shields electromagnetic interference from the AP. It's made with a flexible nanofiber material that is more resistant under pressure.

Samsung also moved the vapor chamber to maximise heat diffusion. The new vapor chamber is designed to cover the area from the AP to the battery. It's also made of a new double-bonded stainless steel and incredibly thin. From the vapor chamber, heat moves to the graphite spreading sheet, which diffuses heat horizontally away from the vapor chamber. All these improvements, combined with Samsung's thermal management software, mean the Galaxy S22 Ultra should be able to rapidly dissipate heat even when Vision Booster kicks on.

Currently, it's limited to the new Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.