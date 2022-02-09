(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has accompanied its Galaxy S22 series launch with a cheeky advert made in conjunction with the team behind Netflix hit Bridgerton.

The ad was made with the production company Shondaland and stars Golda Rosheuvel who reprises her role as Queen Charlotte. She seems unamused by a number of inventions that are paraded in front of her, until pictures of Samsung's S22 family of phones are brought to her attention. It's just a shame she'll have to wait 209 years until the phones become reality.

It's all a spot of fun and is bound to raise a giggle or two from Bridgerton fans. You can watch it at the top of this page.

The Samsunng Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and Galaxy S22 Ultra devices have all been announced during Samsung's Unpacked presentation shown today, Wednesday 9 February 2022.

The S22 and S22+ are similar in design and features, with the display being the main differentiator - 6.1 and 6.6-inches respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a different kettle of fish as, with its included S Pen stylus, it is more a replacement for the Galaxy Note series as anything else. It's truly Samsung's flagship for 2022.

You can check out more in our round-up here: Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S22 Plus vs S22 Ultra: What are the differences?

Writing by Rik Henderson.