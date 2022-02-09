(Pocket-lint) - The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is the flagship mobile device from Samsung for 2022. It shakes things up a bit, pulling in the skills of the Galaxy Note line into the Galaxy S22 Ultra, while offering plenty of choices through the Galaxy S22 and S22+.

That includes colours. There are five main colours at launch - Phantom Black, Phantom White, Burgundy, Green and Pink Gold. Not all colours are available for all models - and of course there many be carrier exclusives and regional differences.

Here are the colour options for all the models to help you choose the one for you.

Starting with the top model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, there are four colour options here. You'll also find that the colour accent flows through to the new S Pen that it houses.

Likely to be the most popular colour - according to our contacts in retailers - black phones always sell well. The S22 Ultra is large, so there's some serious gravitas that comes with having this deep black beast. The matte black rear is paired with a glossy black frame.

The polar opposite, the Phantom White takes a lighter approach, meaning that those camera lenses on the rear really pop. The Phantom White features a silver frame.

Bringing a little colour to your phone, the Burgundy might bring to mind your favourite tipple. It's something a little different and while there's no pink version of the Ultra (as there is with the S22 and S22+), this might be the best way to get those rosy tones on the big phone. It's paired with a glossy pink frame.

Green phones are surprisingly popular, perhaps because they are so different to the normal. That you get a matching glossy green frame brings a harmonious balance to this model.

But wait - there's more. For the Galaxy S22 series, Samsung has a range of colours that you're only going to be able to get if you order direct from the Samsung Online Store.

This Graphite grey option is totally on trend, giving you something subdued but different from the Phantom Black. Note that this option is paired with a black frame, which makes for great contrast.

It's not the most inspiring name, but this Samsung Online Store exclusive really works that black frame - this model looks super hot.

Samsung used to be known for blue phones, but not quite this blue. Again, it has a black frame so it's going to stand out in a crowd.

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ brings the screen real estate, while making a few cuts to give a slightly more compact phone than the Ultra, at a slightly more affordable price. The Galaxy S22 is the smallest, but the colours offered by the S22 and the S22+ are the same.

Again there's the option for black, with that serious hue. This covers the raised camera housing too, while there's a glossy black frame around the phone. It's slightly different to the S21, in that the frame doesn't encompass that camera surround, but it all matches.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ also come in white, which makes the camera pop like bug eyes from the back - but here you have a silver frame to set things off nicely.

There's a subtleness to the pink that Samsung used, it's a long way from hot pink. But it still adds a warmer blush to your device. The great thing is that this model uses a gold frame, well more like rose gold, which gives it character.

The green is also there for the smaller S22 and S22+, again giving you something a little different to the mass of black phones which dominate the market.

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ also get a collection of colours that you'll only be able to get from the Samsung Online Store.

Cream can divide opinion and we're not sure this is the best colour Samsung offers, there's a sort of bodily fluid vibe to it, perhaps an infected wound or something a baby just brought up.

Sky Blue is also on the S22 and S22+, here with a silver frame - this could be a popular choice for those wanting something a little brighter.

There's some serious contrast going on here, with a black frame paired with graphite - we particularly like the camera surround picking up the black too. Is this the best-looking colourway of all the Samsung S22 phones?

There's another blush tone with for those shopping on the Samsung Store, here pairing the voilet back with a gold frame - this is really similar to the Phantom Violet version of the Galaxy S21.

