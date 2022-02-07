(Pocket-lint) - Samsung has made it clear that the Galaxy S22 series is about to launch, with an Unpacked event scheduled for 9 February.

We're expecting to see the reveal of the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+ and the S22 Ultra. There's been no shortage of leaks for these models with the latest coming from Amazon Australia.

The online retailer appears to have listed the forthcoming Samsung phone as part of a bundle with the Echo Show 8.

The listing includes the Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra models, showing 128, 256 or 512GB storage options - although it's only the S22 Ultra that gets the benefit of that largest storage capacity.

There's a full range of colour options seemingly offered too - blush, burgundy, green, black and white for each model.

The listing also shows off the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra models with the S Pen, supporting the notion that the S22 Ultra will replace the Galaxy Note and come with a stylus for the first time, with reference to S Pen support in the product details too.

The listed details about the devices don't really reveal anything too specific - but there's talk of the pro-grade camera with clarification that both front and back camera will take night portrait photos.

There's also something called Nightography, suggesting that the larger pixels on the sensor and auto framerate will help you shoot video in the dark.

There's also mention of a 58 per cent wider OIS correction angle to help you shoot more stable video - along with confirmation of that 108-megapixel main camera on the S22 Ultra.

In terms of device protection, it looks like these devices are going to have a Gorilla Glass Victus+ display, a tougher Armor Aluminium frame, and IP68 waterproofing.

The display is also claiming to be the brightest ever from Samsung, using the name BrightVision.

The listing is clearly incomplete, as there are footnote markings with no explanations and only a limited selection of images, as though someone was preparing for launch day and put this listing live by mistake.

The listing says that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be released on 4 March 2022 in Australia and there are some prices we can pull from the system, with those models claiming to be available as a pre-order now:

S22 Ultra 512GB - AU$2562.90

S22 Ultra 256GB - AU$2397.90

S22 Ultra 128GB - AU$2232.90

S22+ 128GB - AU$1902.90

S21 128GB - AU$1572.90

Note that these are AUD prices, but they do sort of fall into line with expected prices and leaks for these devices, even if they do seem rather random.

Clearly, this isn't a complete listing page and it's perfectly reasonable that some of this information may not be accurate, but it fits with details we've seen from other leaks. With the launch of Samsung's devices just a couple of days away, it seems like keeping all the details under wraps is a challenge.

Thanks Rob for the Tip!

Writing by Chris Hall.