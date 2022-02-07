Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Phones
  3. Phone news
  4. Samsung phone news

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaks in wild, S22 Ultra packaging appears too

Author image, Features editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
1 / 3
Blog.Naver.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaks in wild, S22 Ultra packaging appears too photo 3
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is due to reveal it's Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra during its next Unpacked event on 9 February, and there's talk the company will show off its next Galaxy Tab S premium Android tablets too.

The latest rumours are leaving very little left to the imagination though, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra's retail packaging appearing online, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra being spotted in the wild.

Blog.Naver.comSamsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaks in wild, S22 Ultra packaging appears too photo 1

Lanzuk posted a number of images of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra showing the rumoured notched design, with one of the images revealing the front of the Galaxy S22 Ultra too. One of the leaked images also shows off the rear of either the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22+ on the screen of the Tab S8 Ultra, though it's difficult to work out which as both are expected to offer the same rear camera housing.

Both the Galaxy S22 and S22+ phones are said to be coming with a 50-megapixel main camera, coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra wide sesnor and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor capable of 30X Space Zoom. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet is claimed to be the largest of three tablets, offering a 14.6-inch screen and two camera sensors in the notch.

PhoneArenaSamsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaks in wild, S22 Ultra packaging appears too photo 2

The S22 Ultra retail box also leaked and while it doesn't give a great deal away, it's said to include the S Pen, USB-C to USB-C charging cable and a SIM ejector tool. A plug and headphones aren't expected.

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets in our separate features.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.
Recommended for you
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaks in wild, S22 Ultra packaging appears too
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra leaks in wild, S22 Ultra packaging appears too By Britta O'Boyle ·
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra release date, rumours, specs and features
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra release date, rumours, specs and features By Britta O'Boyle ·
Oppo Find X5 Pro renders have leaked, along with full spec list
Oppo Find X5 Pro renders have leaked, along with full spec list By Cam Bunton ·
Apple iPhone SE Plus release date, rumours, specs and features
Apple iPhone SE Plus release date, rumours, specs and features By Britta O'Boyle ·
Dual, triple, quad, penta camera smartphones: The history running through to the present day
Dual, triple, quad, penta camera smartphones: The history running through to the present day By Chris Hall ·
Massive Samsung Galaxy S22 retailer leak reveals Nightography, Victus+ protection, prices and release dates
Massive Samsung Galaxy S22 retailer leak reveals Nightography, Victus+ protection, prices and release dates By Chris Hall ·