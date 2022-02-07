(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is due to reveal it's Galaxy S22, S22+ and S22 Ultra during its next Unpacked event on 9 February, and there's talk the company will show off its next Galaxy Tab S premium Android tablets too.

The latest rumours are leaving very little left to the imagination though, with the Galaxy S22 Ultra's retail packaging appearing online, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra being spotted in the wild.

Lanzuk posted a number of images of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra showing the rumoured notched design, with one of the images revealing the front of the Galaxy S22 Ultra too. One of the leaked images also shows off the rear of either the Galaxy S22 or Galaxy S22+ on the screen of the Tab S8 Ultra, though it's difficult to work out which as both are expected to offer the same rear camera housing.

Both the Galaxy S22 and S22+ phones are said to be coming with a 50-megapixel main camera, coupled with a 12-megapixel ultra wide sesnor and a 10-megapixel telephoto sensor capable of 30X Space Zoom. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra tablet is claimed to be the largest of three tablets, offering a 14.6-inch screen and two camera sensors in the notch.

The S22 Ultra retail box also leaked and while it doesn't give a great deal away, it's said to include the S Pen, USB-C to USB-C charging cable and a SIM ejector tool. A plug and headphones aren't expected.

You can read all about the rumours surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, S22 Ultra and the Galaxy Tab S8 tablets in our separate features.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.