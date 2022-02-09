Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+ refine flagship series' design

(Pocket-lint) - It's official, the Samsung Galaxy S22 series is here, with the S22 and S22+ refining the series' design beyond its predecessors. The duo join the S22 Ultra, which integrates an S Pen stylus, found at the top-end of the range.

But it's the two more 'entry' models in the series that are the focus of our attention here. With 6.1- and 6.6-inch screen sizes respectively, the S22 and S22+ are marginally smaller than the previous S21 model equivalents.

That's not only on account of the screen size - the older S21 being 6.1-inch, the S21+ 6.6-inch for purposes of comparison - but also a minor reduction in battery capacity, resulting in a handset that's also marginally slimmer than before. Samsung tells us there's a five per cent reduction in handset size year on year.

Samsung also claims the new battery capacities - 3,700mAh in the S22 and 4,500mAh in the S22+ - will still last as long as their predecessors given improvements in the display technology. We'll have to see how that pans out when it comes to testing the handsets.

On the cameras front both handsets feature the same triple setup, comprised of a 50-megapixel main with optical stabilisation (OIS), 12MP ultra-wide, and 10MP tele (a 3x zoom lens).

Interestingly the UK (and we believe European, in addition to Asia Pacific region) handsets will come with Samsung's own Exynos 2200 chipset, while the USA launch will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform. Both are 4nm process, with similar capabilities anticipated.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 and S22 are expected to arrive before the end of the month, with prices commencing from £769 and £949 respectively. The higher storage variants will command higher pricing.

Writing by Mike Lowe.