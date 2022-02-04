Samsung Galaxy A53 design and specs leak in full

(Pocket-lint) - Samsung is due to launch its new flagship Galaxy S range on 9 February but rumours suggest that won't be the last we will hear from the company this half of the year, with the Galaxy A53 also appearing in a number of leaks.

The most recent leak comes from Winfuture though and it doesn't just show off what the Galaxy A53 is expected to look like, but it details key specifications too, confirming some of the previous reports.

According to the Winfuture report, the Samsung Galaxy A53 will feature a similar design to the Galaxy A52, but with a refined camera housing on the rear. There's a punch hole camera centralised at the top of the display and it is shown in White and Black colour options in the leak.

The site claims the device will come with four cameras on the rear, made up of a 64-megapixel main camera, 12-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera, 5-megapixel depth camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. The front camera is said to be 32-megapixels.

Other specifications include a 6.5-inch display with Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, the Exynos 1200 chipset under the hood, supported by 6GB or 8GB of RAM and at least 128GB of storage with microSD support for storage expansion.

Winfuture didn't confirm the battery capacity in the report, though previous reports have said the A53 wil offer a 5000mAh cell with 25W fast charging support.

For now, nothing is official, though you can read all the previous rumours relating to the Galaxy A53 in our separate feature.

Writing by Britta O'Boyle.