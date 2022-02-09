(Pocket-lint) - Samsung's 2022 champion, the Galaxy S22 Ultra, is both an end and new beginning. Its integration of an S Pen stylus - unlike other models in the S22 series (which are compatible, just don't feature a built-in one) - ushers in a new era for the flagship, while simultaneously spelling an end to the once top-tier Note series.

But it's hardly a reason to mourn the end of the Note series: the Galaxy S22 Ultra will do everything that top-tier series was capable of doing, only better. It sits top of the stack in the S22 series - which also includes the Galaxy S22 and S22+ - by also bringing in the most advanced cameras in the Korean company's line-up.

It's not just the integration of the S Pen that sets the Ultra apart from the other two S22 models either, as its 6.8-inch AMOLED display makes it the largest of the trio (the S22 being 6.1-inches, the Plus being 6.6-inches).

The design is a real refinement over the earlier S21 Ultra, too, with a better integrated rear camera section that 'sinks' into the phone all the more. It comprises a quad setup, featuring a 108-megapixel main, 12MP ultra-wide, and a pair of 10MP tele lenses (for 3x and 10x zoom respectively). The main camera's sensor is 23 per cent larger than its predecessor, in a bid to boost the camera kudos.

Interestingly the UK (and we believe European, in addition to Asia Pacific region) handsets will come with Samsung's own Exynos 2200 chipset, while the USA launch will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 platform. Both are 4nm process, with similar capabilities anticipated.

How that processor difference will affect battery life is unknown, but there's a 5,000mAh cell on board - so it should offer good innings. Both wired (45W) and wireless charging (15W) feature for all-round convenience.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is expected to arrive before the end of the month, with pre-orders from 9 February for an on-sale date from 25 February, with prices starting from £1,149 for the 8GB/128GB model.

Best iPhone 13 deals on EE By Pocket-lint Promotion · 8 November 2021 If you're looking to buy the new iPhone 13, you can get some amazing deals on EE, the UK's best network for 4G and 5G. Here are some of the best.

Writing by Mike Lowe.