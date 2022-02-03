(Pocket-lint) - A whole host of Galaxy S22 and S22 Ultra cases have leaked, and not just random third party no-name cases. This collection of renders show practically all of the official Samsung-branded cases that are due to launch alongside the new phones.

In the run up to launch, we often see third party, no-name brands leaking case designs on purpose to get attention. However, this is slightly different. This leak appears to show the options that Samsung itself will offer.

By the looks of things, there will be no shortage of options, with Samsung set to offer all manner of styles and colours. Perhaps most exciting is the case similar to the strapped case for the Galaxy Z Flip 3.

This case (shown at the top of the page) has a bright green elasticated strap on the back, perfect for slipping your hand through and holding on to the phone, while you use the S Pen in the other hand to scribble, doodle and make notes.

There are other options too; like standard solid colour silicone cases, transparent cases and a couple of different options with kickstands built in, for hands-free video watching (or wireless controller gaming).

From the case leaks we also see many of the previous phone render leaks appear to have been accurate, with the S22 Ultra being launched as a successor to the discontinued Galaxy Note series.

It features the squared off corners just like the last Note series, and a silo built into the bottom of the phone's frame for storing Samsung's S Pen stylus.

Samsung is going to launch the S22 series at a dedicated event on Wednesday, 9 February, with a retail launch likely to take place a couple of weeks later.

Writing by Cam Bunton.